Firefighters train at Cape Girardeau Airport for aircraft fires

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Firefighters, along with firefighters with Scott City and Gordonville, had their Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighter (ARFF) live training at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 5 through the University of Missouri Training Institute.
Together, they simulated a plane caught on fire and trained in several areas including hand-line training and truck training.
"This to me is some really good training for our guys," Cape Girardeau Battallion Chief Mark Starnes said. "It gives them the opportunity to be able to actually simulate what it would be like for a plane if we ever did have a crash or fire on a plane. You don't necessarily have to have a crash to have a fire on a plane but it is real good training to simulate that."
This is the second year for firefighters to train for this aircraft live training. Firefighters train to be recertified to be able to respond to a real fire at the airport.
Starnes said with the recent addition of United Express flights last year, firefighters are now required to be at the airport anytime the plane takes off or arrives.
"This plane has changed the way we plan," Starnes said. "It goes by number of passengers. This plane has more passengers on it. A capability of 50 passengers. That's what has changed everything. The old plane only held around 12 so we didn't have to be down here on every flight."
Starnes said every time the plane is here at the airport, Cape Girardeau Firefighters have to be there at the airport for the entire time from the United Express arrives and after it takes off.
Firefighters also acquired a new airport engine truck capable of carrying 750 gallons of water. Another part of their training was the use of this truck to extinguish the flames as they drove up and arrived at the scene of the fire.
