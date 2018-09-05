Better Business Bureau announces new investigative study on fake check scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau, Missouri presented a press conference on Wednesday, September 5 releasing an in-depth study on fake check scams.
The new investigative study called "Don't Cash That Check" shows how fake check scams bait consumers.
Regional Director of the Cape Girardeau Better Business Bureau Whitney Quick said in 2017, the number of victims of fake check fraud registered at BBB, Federal Trade Commission and other agencies totaled more than 33,000.
"We know that most victims of fraud don't complain though," Quick said. "We suspect the actual number to be closer to 500,000 victims."
Quick said they recently have seen a rise in fake check scams for early 20 to 25-year-olds.
"We have to get the word out," Quick said. "Especially now since a lot of younger Americans are not used to writing checks. We feel that may be something that is contributing to this issue is that they are not familiar. We've switched over to mostly using debit cards now."
One woman at the conference said she was targeted for a scam just a couple months ago.
Terisa Gentry of Sikeston, Mo. was sent a check for $2,450 and instructions to go to Walmart, make a purchase and evaluate their services. They also wanted her to wire $1,000 to a couple of people and could keep $400 of the check for herself.
Gentry is looking for a part time job so she felt this might be an easy way to make money. Luckily, she and her husband did not act on it and reported it to the Better Business Bureau.
"They're preying on my weakness," Gentry said. "Here I thought this was going to be, not just fun but it's going to be a part time job. I can make a little bit of extra money to help us out. I believed it for a little while."
Cape Girardeau Police Department Sargent Rick Schmidt said the best thing to do if you get a check in the mail, receive a call or something you think might be a scam, to call police.
"We can do research for you," Schmidt said. "We probably have been given a heads up from some other agencies that you might not know about. So the best thing to do is reach out to us and let us know. If it sounds too good to be true then it is."
Quick does say that if you do deposit a check, to wait two weeks to withdraw money after the deposit. She stated usually by two weeks time the banks should be able to tell if it is fake.
According to the BBB, banks across the country have lost $789 million from fake checks in 2016. However, they were able to detect and stop $7.8 billion in fake checks in the same year.
If you would like more information, go to www.bbb.org.
