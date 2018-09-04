Your Tuesday Forecast

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. It is another hot day across the Heartland with temperatures reaching the lower 90s, even a few middle 90s in western Kentucky. The heat index is running a few degrees warmer, in the middle to upper 90s area wide. We are seeing a few very small showers but the chances of you getting wet are less than 10% this afternoon. Temperatures this evening will remain very warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be near 70 give or take a degree.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot again. We will see a slightly better chance of afternoon pop-up showers, but most areas will likely still stay dry. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We are watching Tropical Storm Gordon closely as it moves towards the Gulf Coast. There is a chance Gordon could bring parts of the Heartland some rain and we will all likely see cooler temperatures.
