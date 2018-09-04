Your Tuesday Forecast

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. It is another hot day across the Heartland with temperatures reaching the lower 90s, even a few middle 90s in western Kentucky. The heat index is running a few degrees warmer, in the middle to upper 90s area wide. We are seeing a few very small showers but the chances of you getting wet are less than 10% this afternoon. Temperatures this evening will remain very warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be near 70 give or take a degree.