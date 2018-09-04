What you need to know Sept. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Get ready for more heat and humidity.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels-like temperatures will be somewhere between 99 and 102 degrees.
Today will be mostly dry, but there could be a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Wednesday will be a repeat of today.
On Thursday, remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will creep into the Heartland and stick around through the weekend.
Parts of the Heartland could receive some significant rainfall.
The search continues for a suspect or suspects after a shooting at a Labor Day party in Cape Girardeau. One man was injured.
The family of late Aretha Franklin say they found an Alanta pastor’s eulogy at the Queen of Soul’s funeral to be offensive and distasteful.
At least 75 hotels workers were arrested at a Labor Day protest in California.
An Arkansas family is pleading for help in their search for a missing 54-year-old woman.
Nearly 90 elephants have been found slaughtered at a wildlife sanctuary in Africa.
Nike has selected former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to be one of the faces of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It,” campaign.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here ( http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.