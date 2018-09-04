Tumbling underneath a moving car: Hit and run victim survives to look for suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nine motorcyclists have died in crashes in Jefferson County in 2018, according to statistics from the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Traffic Unit.
A man hit on Saturday lived to tell his story.
Rhodney Lee, 34, was riding on East Indian Trail near Unseld Blvd. on Saturday evening when he was hit by another vehicle. Lee said it was a light-colored truck, possibly a Chevrolet S-10.
“I remember tumbling under his car,” Lee said.
It was just after 8:30 p.m., when Lee said he was changing lanes and looked behind him and noticed the truck in the distance. Lee said he stopped to make a left hand turn when he was hit.
“For you to just pull off and leave a body laying in the street, knowing that you ran over this body -- it’s unacceptable,” Lee said.
LMPD has not identified the driver, nor the reason for the crash; leaving the scene is a felony. Officers say driving and riding cautiously can prevent fatalities.
“Make sure you are always looking for those motorcycles,” LMPD Sgt. Don Fey said. “Any time you are going slower you have more time to observe and react.”
Lee suffered from road rash and kidney damage.
“When you hit someone, and you don’t even take the time to stop to see if they are OK or not, I don’t believe a person like that should be driving on the street,” Victoria Lee, the victim’s mother said.
Lee’s mother is thankful her son is alive. He said he wasn’t wearing a helmet and it could have been worse.
“Most people who don't have helmets don't get little scratches,” Lee said. “They normally lose their life.”
Another motorcyclist was riding nearby when the crash happened, Lee said. He believes it was a maroon cruiser. He is looking for that rider as a witness.
Any information from the crash can be helpful. Share with law enforcement using the anonymous tipline at 502-574 LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.