Fall enrollment down at SIU Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Fall 2018 enrollment is down at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
The total student enrollment is 12,817, down 11.9 percent over last year at this time.
“We have undertaken a planned, coordinated effort to attract and enroll students who can be successful at SIU Carbondale,” said Chancellor Carlo Montemagno.
“We anticipate that we will see enrollment begin to turn around with next year’s freshman class,” he added. “Enrollment growth takes time, but we have the plans in place going forward.”
Changes include academic reorganization, new programs, new recruitment procedures and focusing on the total student experience.
ACT scores among students is up at Southern Illinois Carbondale according to the university.
SIU claims the average ACT score has increased over .8 percent over last year’s numbers.
