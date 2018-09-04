Ste. Genevieve County Community Center opens new Progress Sports Complex

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO (KFVS) - The Ste. Genevieve County Community Center just completed phase two of their expansion project of the community center facility.
They had their official ribbon cutting opening last week to the brand new 4.6 million dollar, 43,000 square foot project.
The sports complex houses a multi-function gymnasium that will hold two full basketball courts, four full volleyball courts. The facility also holds two racquetball rooms, a grass indoor soccer/baseball practice room, A University of Missouri Extension office, a Sunrise Enrichment Center and more.
Brad Arnold, Ste. Genevieve County Community Center Executive Director, said this new sports complex will attract more teams and tournaments to play here which brings in more revenue to the city.
"This provides another opportunity in a different avenue to bring in large events, specialized events," Arnold said. "Bring people into town for more than just the historical homes that are downtown. This gives them an opportunity to spend the day for everyone of all ages to be able to use our facility."
This building is part of a vision to bring more opportunities of sport facilities and an all-inclusive playground.
The Challenger Baseball field was completed in 2015. Following that was the all-inclusive playground, tennis courts, a pavilion and the recent Progress Sports Complex.
Stage three will include a water park which is expected to be completed by May of 2019.
“It’s a lot of years in the making and we have a lot of people to thank to be able to do that part of the project,” Arnold said. “It’s so exciting. I can see the excitement on the people that come and use our facility, the facility that come back and see things change. It makes you feel like you’re really accomplishing something when you see people come back and excited about stuff. That’s ultimately what we’re trying to do is make recreation exciting for everyone and give everybody the opportunity to use it.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.