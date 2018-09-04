SIUC sees more enrollment decline in fall 2018 semester

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale sees another year of student population decline after the Chancellor’s office releases new data on student enrollment. There is a silver lining however, as the incoming freshmen for the fall 2018 semester have the highest ACT scores in the last 20 years.
Chancellor Carlo Montemagno said in a release that the incoming freshmen have an average ACT score of 23.65, which is above both the national and state average. As far as how this affect enrollment, he supports the idea that strong students will attract strong students.
Even though the new students are slightly smarter based on standardized test scores, total enrollment is down another 11.9 percent from last year.
There are currently 12,817 students that attend the university. The most the school has ever had was in 1991 when 24,869 students called SIUC home.
However, Chancellor Montemagno said in a release that they were expecting enrollment to drop again this year while restructuring plans continue to take affect.
SIUC Chief Communications officer Rae Goldsmith says the school is expecting to start seeing some turn around in the fall 2019 semester, but it will still be several years before people could expect the enrollment problem to be solved.
