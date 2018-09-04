Sheriff: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying theft suspects

Sheriff: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying theft suspects
Deputies are search for two men involving a theft in Jackson County, IL. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kyle Hinton | September 4, 2018 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:13 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men in connection with a theft on Sept. 3.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:10 p.m., two men were at Boo Rochman Castle Park with other unknown persons. The two men removed a decorative battle ax.

One suspect was wearing a green shirt and tan shorts. The other suspect was wearing a gray sleeveless t-shirt with gray shots with a green stripe.

Anyone with information on the identity of theses two men or other people involved is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (618) 684-2177.

