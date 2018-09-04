Registration open for 5K run/walk to benefit service heroes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will be on Saturday, September 8 at 7:30 a.m.
The event, established by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, will honor and celebrate Cape Girardeau County and surrounding counties' first responders including fire, police, EMTs, paramedics, as well as military service heroes.
Registration for the 5K is officially open and participants may register online by clicking here or on Facebook.
The 5K Run/Walk will start at Fire Station 3 on 1975 N. Sprigg to Bertling, Old Sprigg, Timber Creek Dr., Cape Rock Dr., Lexington and back to the fire department on N. Sprigg St. Parking will be at Blanchard Elementary School just below Fire Station 3.
Tunnel to Towers is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services for the nation’s first responders and military. It’s dedicated to the memory of FDNY hero, and father of five, Stephen Siller, who lost his life on 9/11.
According to the Foundation, Stephen was off-duty when the first plane hit and drove to his Brooklyn firehouse and retrieved over 60 pounds of his gear. He then looked for the quickest route to the World Trade Center. Finding the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel blocked, he then ran about 3 miles with that gear to the Twin Towers where he died.
