Paducah police warning residents of internet scams

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky are reminding residents not to send money in any form or provide any personal information over the phone or on the internet without thoroughly checking out the recipient.
They say two women reported to police on Tuesday, September 4 that they lost more than $12,000 combined in two separate internet scams.
The first woman told police she was contacted via Facebook messenger by a woman offering to help her get governmental grants for her bills and living expenses. She said the woman requested personal information, including a copy of the victim’s driver’s license, and started asking for payments for “fees.”
Police say the victim lost about $11,000 in the scam.
Another woman told police she answered a job announcement on Facebook and was interviewed online. She said she was “hired” and provided the company with her identifying information.
Police say the woman told them she bought gift cards and sent them to the company. She was to be reimbursed and paid a wage for these transactions. The woman reportedly lost $1,100 in the scam.
Police remind residents to not provide personal information to anyone unless you are sure about their identity and their intent. They said to remember: If it seems too good to be true, be very cautious about proceeding.
