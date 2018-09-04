Murphysboro Mayor Takes Action on residents’ concerns

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Murphysboro Mayor is rolling up his sleeves to solve some of his residents' major concerns...
Back in May, Mayor Will Stephens took to social media to ask his residents to share their concerns with the city.
With more than 450 responses (462), the number one problem was the sidewalks.
In the last council meeting, the mayor presented the idea ot allocate one-hundred thousand dollars out of the Motor Fuel Fund to rebuild the sidewalks in poor condition with heavy foot traffic.
He says, “I think that’s one of the reasons why people have some faith in their local government is because hopefully your municipalities are still getting things done for you. And that’s what we try and do, identify problems and then work toward solving them in a long term fashion.”
The mayor says the next steps will be vote and approval through council
You can soon submit photos and suggestions on the city's website that will launch at the end of September.
He plans to start next Spring.
