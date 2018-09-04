Kevil, KY man accused of drunkenly pointing gun at taxi driver

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Kevil, Kentucky man is accused of pointing a gun at a taxi driver.
Shane A. Roeller, 21, was arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, carrying a concealed weapon and theft of services.
According to Paducah police, an officer was called out at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4 to the parking lot of Auto Zone on Jackson Street.
They say a Blue Dot taxi driver told the officer he was driving Roeller and a woman when the woman started throwing up in his taxi. He said he pulled into the parking lot of Auto Zone and told them to get out of the taxi and pay their fare.
According to the taxi driver, Roeller pulled a handgun and pointed it at him. He and the woman got out and Roeller allegedly pointed the gun at the taxi driver again, racking the slide twice.
The driver told police no rounds came out of the gun and he knew it wasn’t loaded.
When the officer arrived on scene, he had told Roeller to get on his knees. He said Roeller told him he had a gun on his person.
The officer said he found a Sig 9mm in the back of Roeller’s waistband. He said there was not a magazine in the gun and the chamber was empty, but he did find four 9mm rounds in Roeller’s pants pocket.
According to police, Roeller smelled strongly of alcohol and his speech was slurred.
Roeller was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
