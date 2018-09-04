Join the Dairy Queen Birthday Club!

September 4, 2018 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 12:54 PM

3 in custody in connection to Cape Girardeau Labor Day shooting

Two men and a woman were taken into custody on Tuesday September 4 in connection with a Labor Day shooting in Cape Girardeau Missouri.
Amber Ruch

Registration open for 5K run/walk to benefit service heroes

The inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Cape Girardeau Missouri will be on Saturday September 8 at 7:30 a.m.
Amber Ruch

First Alert Tuesday Forecast

First Alert Tuesday Outlook
Brian Alworth

Early morning fire damages Carbondale, IL home, garage

Early morning fire damages a home and garage in Carbondale.
Marsha Heller

FIRST ALERT: Summer heat is sticking around

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels-like temperatures will be somewhere between 99 and 102 degrees.
Marsha Heller

Hot and humid again today, isolated showers

Good Tuesday morning. It's a warm calm start to your morning. Temperatures will warm quickly back to near 90 this afternoon. Feels like numbers will top out near 100 this afternoon.
Laura Wibbenmeyer

What you need to know Sept. 4

Your First Alert Forecast headlines and trending stories
Marsha Heller

