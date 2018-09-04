Skip to content
Join the Dairy Queen Birthday Club!
September 4, 2018 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 12:54 PM
Join the Dairy Queen Birthday Club!
Celebrate your special day with a cake from Dairy Queen! All you have to do is join the Birthday Club for a chance to win.
3 in custody in connection to Cape Girardeau Labor Day shooting
Two men and a woman were taken into custody on Tuesday September 4 in connection with a Labor Day shooting in Cape Girardeau Missouri.
Amber Ruch
Registration open for 5K run/walk to benefit service heroes
The inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Cape Girardeau Missouri will be on Saturday September 8 at 7:30 a.m.
Amber Ruch
First Alert Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Tuesday Outlook
Brian Alworth
Early morning fire damages Carbondale, IL home, garage
Early morning fire damages a home and garage in Carbondale.
Marsha Heller
FIRST ALERT: Summer heat is sticking around
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels-like temperatures will be somewhere between 99 and 102 degrees.
Marsha Heller
Hot and humid again today, isolated showers
Good Tuesday morning. It's a warm calm start to your morning. Temperatures will warm quickly back to near 90 this afternoon. Feels like numbers will top out near 100 this afternoon.
Laura Wibbenmeyer
What you need to know Sept. 4
Your First Alert Forecast headlines and trending stories
Marsha Heller
