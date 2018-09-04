Japanese ninja to visit Murray State

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Murray State University will be hosting a trained ninja on September 7.
The Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts at Murray State University will be hosting ninja Tomonosuke in the Robert E. Johnson Theatre on Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m.
The ninja was trained by his father in ninjutsu since he was 5-years-old.
“Ninja skills have been preserved and transmitted through Japan’s cultural heritage for more than 1,000 years,” Hatakeyama said. “I hope the ninja performance will motivate our Japanese and theatre students to study their areas further and continue the preservation of Japan’s culture.”
The event is free and open to the public.
