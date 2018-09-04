IL public library uses grant to teach youth technology

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White is bridging the digital divide by providing $525,000 in the Project Next Generation grant for middle and high school students.
According to his office, the funding will establish after-school training programs that not only provide access to computers, software and various technology devices, but also hire mentors who are crucial to helping students develop self-confidence and pride in their newly acquired skills.
More than two dozen libraries in Illinois will get grant this Fall.
With new digital demands in the classroom, some students do not have internet access at home.
That is why the Youth Program Coordinator, Jennifer Johansson, said this grant is necessary.
“"I mean I was a teacher before I was doing this.and we expected them to have online access to be able to do research and write papers and some kids don’t," she said. “And so if you don’t have that you are out of luck at school. So we really we do fill a whole.”
This program is not new to Carbondale, many kids come back every year Johansson said. The grant not only allowed her run the program, but also to get new iPads with apple pencils and LEGO Mind storms.
The after-school program will run for 8 weeks starting Oct 1st. It’s Monday and Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m. for middle and high school students only. Parents can sign up online or at their library.
