75 hotel workers arrested at Labor Day protest in California

Hotel workers and their union representatives demonstrate in front of the J. W. Marriott's Westin St. Francis hotel on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in San Francisco, Calif. San Francisco police say dozens of hotel workers protesting outside the hotel on Labor Day were arrested for blocking a street in one of the city's busiest tourist areas. Unite Here Local 2 spokesman Ted Waechter says many hotel workers hold two jobs to support their families and their salaries have increased by 7 percent in a decade. (Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)