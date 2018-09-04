Hot and humid again today, isolated showers

Good Tuesday morning. It’s a warm, calm start to your morning. Temperatures will warm quickly back to near 90 this afternoon. Feels like numbers will top out near 100 this afternoon. A couple isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, but most of the area will stay dry. Tuesday will be very similar, but then things turn more active. The remnants of Gordon will start to impact parts of the Heartland Thursday and last through the weekend. Conditions will turn cloudier and soggier for parts of the Heartland, the exact track is still uncertain