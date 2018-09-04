First Alert Tuesday Forecast

Beyond Wednesday attention turns to the eventual path of Gordon, which will be coming ashore this evening along the central Gulf Coast. This is a relatively small and weak storm, so it will wind down pretty quickly. Therefore wind will probably not be an issue for our area…but as the remnant low loops around us to the west later this week and into the weekend, it will send tropical moisture into the area. Still looks like the bulk of the heavy rain threat will stay to our west….but none the less a good chance of showers and possibly some thunder from about Thursday thru Saturday or Sunday. Temps will be held down a bit but humidity levels will remain high at least until about Monday when we should get into a nicer pattern.