FIRST ALERT: Summer heat is sticking around

(KFVS) - Air conditioners will be humming all day. Heat and humidity is sticking around for another day.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels-like temperatures will be somewhere between 99 and 102 degrees.
Today will be mostly dry, but there could be a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Wednesday will be a repeat of today, but possibly more active.
On Thursday, remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will creep into the Heartland and stick around through the weekend.
Parts of the Heartland could receive some significant rainfall, but the track of Gordon is still uncertain.
