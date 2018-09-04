FIRST ALERT: Summer heat is sticking around

Laura says your Tuesday is going to be hot and humid. You can see the haze around the sun in this picture taken near Olive Branch, IL. (Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By Marsha Heller | September 4, 2018 at 6:45 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 6:45 AM

(KFVS) - Air conditioners will be humming all day. Heat and humidity is sticking around for another day.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels-like temperatures will be somewhere between 99 and 102 degrees.

Hot and humid....again. Hope you have a way to stay cool today!!

Today will be mostly dry, but there could be a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Wednesday will be a repeat of today, but possibly more active.

On Thursday, remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will creep into the Heartland and stick around through the weekend.

Parts of the Heartland could receive some significant rainfall, but the track of Gordon is still uncertain.

