Your Labor Day Evening Forecast

Good Labor Day Evening to you Heartland. A few very small showers have popped up, but these are few and far between and will likely die out close to sunset. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s. As we head back to work tomorrow the summer time heat will continue. Highs will reach the lower 90s with partly sunny skies. There may be a few small showers pop up across the area again tomorrow but rain chances at any given point is less than 10%.