Will Joe run? Biden feels the push to take on Trump in 2020

Biden is in regular talks with a small team of longtime friends and advisers. He also talks to potential donors and longtime staff about the possibility of another campaign. However, he has also signaled to them they are free to ally with other prospective candidates, as he eyes a January timeframe for deciding on whether to run, according to three people familiar with Biden's thinking who spoke to The Associated Press about his plans on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.