What you need to know Sept. 3

(KFVS) -
Good Labor Day morning, it is Monday, Sept. 3.
The weather will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and a slight chance of storms today and tomorrow.
Brian Alworth says the weather will be like that for several days.
The models are trending wetter.
We could see a more active, wetter pattern starting Wednesday and going until Friday.
Those days could also be a little cooler, but still warm.
One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Now two suspects are wanted.
Police in Cairo, Il are investigating a shooting at a nightclub on Saturday night.
A hazmat situation at the Scott County, Missouri Jail on Sept. 2 sent three jailers to the hospital.
Four people are dead following an early morning house fire on Sunday, Sept. 2.
A therapy dog prepares for the first day of school in Wisconsin.
When she couldn’t find a job, a woman with a learning disability created her own business.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.