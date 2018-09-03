What you need to know Sept. 3

What you need to know Sept. 3
You'll want to find some shade and drink plenty of water today if you have to be outside. This is a beautiful picture of a summer day near Olive Branch, IL. (Source: cNews William Foeste)
By Jasmine Adams | September 3, 2018 at 4:29 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 4:54 AM

(KFVS) -

Good Labor Day morning, it is Monday, Sept. 3.

First Alert Forecast

The weather will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and a slight chance of storms today and tomorrow.

Brian Alworth says the weather will be like that for several days.

The models are trending wetter.

We could see a more active, wetter pattern starting Wednesday and going until Friday.

Those days could also be a little cooler, but still warm.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Now two suspects are wanted.

Police in Cairo, Il are investigating a shooting at a nightclub on Saturday night.

A hazmat situation at the Scott County, Missouri Jail on Sept. 2 sent three jailers to the hospital.

Four people are dead following an early morning house fire on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Trending web stories

A therapy dog prepares for the first day of school in Wisconsin.

When she couldn’t find a job, a woman with a learning disability created her own business.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.