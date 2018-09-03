VIDEO: Woman leads police on wild chase with baby in back seat of her car

TEXAS (CNN) - Friday, Texas police released video of a wild chase that happened in June.
The suspect fled a traffic stop and led officers on a dangerous pursuit with a baby in the back seat of her vehicle.
After running over a tire deflation device, the woman crashed into another vehicle.
She then got the baby out of the back seat and tried to carjack another vehicle.
State troopers closed in before the woman could get away.
She was arrested on charges including evading arrest and endangering a child.
Officials say she had a felony warrant out for her arrest before the incident.
Child protective services took custody of the baby.
