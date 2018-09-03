Therapy dog prepares for first day of school

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW/CNN) – The first day of school is an exciting time. Students in one Wisconsin town though probably aren’t as excited for it as Badge.
He’s a 4-year-old flat coated retriever who patrols the halls at Wasau East High School as a therapy dog.
Tuesday will be his first official start of a school year.
“He gets super excited and he gets ready to go in the mornings,” the school’s resource officer and Badge’s partner, Nick Stetzer, said.
All he has to do is ask: “You want to go to work? You want to go to school?”
Badge's leash was first added to Stetzer's duty belt last October.
"Eventually, through a lot of planning and different research, we started the program,” Stetzer said. “And ever since then he did all the work."
Though Badge spends his day offering cuddles and kisses, to the students the therapy dog has done much more.
He even helped a girl who was threatening to hurt herself.
“We had a student that was barricaded in a room, in a different facility, and made comments that she wanted to hurt herself. Wouldn't talk to officers at all, shut off the lights,” Stetzer said. “And we brought in Badge and it was like a flip of a switch."
Principal Brad Peck said he wasn't sure how the therapy dog program would work at first, but believes Badge is a great asset to the school community.
"Badge just has this uncanny ability to allow students to feel comfortable, more relaxed,” Peck said. “He's just a great therapy dog."
Though Stetzer and Badge patrol the halls during the day, their duty doesn't just end when the bell rings.
"We used him on a search warrant. The detectives executed the search warrant and once it was OK with the parents, we brought Badge in," Stetzer said. "So that way the kid could focus on Badge and not focus on the officers that are in his house."
With the success of the therapy dog program at Wausau East, the police department added a new dog for Wausau West.
A labradoodle named Theo will start his first day on Tuesday.
