Investigation underway after man found shot in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are investigating after a man was found shot on Monday, September 3.
Police were seen on S. Park Ave. with crime scene tape blocking the street.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, this was a direct and isolated shooting.
There is a public safety concern because the suspect is still at large.
The shooting happened at a holiday neighborhood gathering and people came who were not welcomed on the property.
Police are still investigating at this time. South Park Avenue from William Street to Merriweather has been roped off while police are investigating.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.