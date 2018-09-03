Santacaterina exits after injury as Redhawks fall in season opener 48-21

JONESBORO, AR (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks open the season on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
QB Daniel Santacaterina exited in after an injury. Santacaterina had 89 yards on 10 completions and a touchdown. Anthony Cooper took over for the injured Santacaterina.
RB Marquis Terry rushed for 77 yards with one touch. Cooper also has a rushing touch down.
The Red Wolves were lights out with QB Justice Hansen throwing six touchdowns and passing for 423 yards.
The Redhaws fell in their season opener 48-21. The Redhawks will face Dayton on Sept. 8.
