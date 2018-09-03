LABOR DAY CELEBRATION AT RENT ONE PARK

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Labor Day celebrations picked up across the Heartland today one of which was at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois.
The event was thrown by the Egyptian Building Trades Council with Labor Union Workers in mind.
The EBTC rented out the park and set up quite the celebration. It was complete with barbecue, music, games, inflatables for the kids, prizes, and everything else you need to have a great Labor Day.
The best part was for all southern Illinois union workers, past and present, the event was free of charge for them and their families.
Some local Democratic candidates and incumbents for November elections came out to show their support for southern Illinois workers.
Jason Woolard is running for IL State Rep in District 117, who said today was all about showing Labor Union members support.
"Today is a day where we all just come together to celebrate active members of unions, people in the labor force, retirees, and their families," he said, "that includes their grand-kids, nieces, nephews, children. It's a day off for a lot of people and so it's just an opportunity where we all come together and just celebrate"
Current Dist. 118 State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie was in attendance as well, and she says one of her favorite things about the day was doing something for the kids on their day off as well.
"Anytime we can have things like this where kids can come out and have fun with their families that's what this is all about," she said, "This is southern Illinois values right here. You couldn't ask for anything better on a labor day"
The gates will be open until dark, where the celebration ends with a fireworks display.
