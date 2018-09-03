1 injured in overnight shooting in Carbondale, IL, 2 suspects wanted

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -
Carbondale, Illinois police officers responded to a reported shooting on Monday, Sept. 3 around 3 a.m.
Officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Grand Ave. for a report of a gunshot victim.
The victim was still at the scene and sustained non-life threatening injuries according to police. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
Police described the suspects as two black males in their early twenties. One was wearing a grey hoodie and khaki pants and the other suspect was wearing a black hoodie and jeans, police said.
The SIU Police Department assisted on this call. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stopper at (618) 549-COPS (2677).
