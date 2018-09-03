First Alert Monday Afternoon Update

Over the next couple of days we’ll be watching Tropical Storm Gordon, which is just now entering the Gulf of Mexico near Florida, and may actually become a hurricane before making landfall along the central gulf coast late Tuesday. The official forecast path takes the remnant low just to our southwest later this week…but this position would be close enough for tropical moisture to stream northward into the Heartland. This would increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms….and also bring temps down a few degrees, though humidity levels would remain high.