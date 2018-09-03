First Alert Monday Afternoon Update

Our very summer-like pattern will continue for the next few days, before tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Gordon brings wetter and slightly “cooler” conditions later in the week.
High pressure aloft to our east will keep our weather hot and humid but mainly drama-free for the next couple of days. Highs today through Wednesday will be in the low 90s…with partly cloudy skies. Heat index numbers will be pushing 100 with dew points in the low 70s. A few isolated (but briefly strong) afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible once again….but most areas look to stay dry.
Over the next couple of days we’ll be watching Tropical Storm Gordon, which is just now entering the Gulf of Mexico near Florida, and may actually become a hurricane before making landfall along the central gulf coast late Tuesday. The official forecast path takes the remnant low just to our southwest later this week…but this position would be close enough for tropical moisture to stream northward into the Heartland. This would increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms….and also bring temps down a few degrees, though humidity levels would remain high.
We’ll of course be watching Gordon as the eventual path will be very important to our local forecast.
9/3 1 pm ba
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.