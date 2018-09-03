First Alert: Hot, humid Labor Day

Hhot and humid and mainly drama-free forecast (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | September 3, 2018 at 5:47 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 5:47 AM

It’s quiet on the weather front for your Labor Day.

Brian Alworth says high pressure aloft to our east will keep our weather hot and humid but mainly drama-free for the next couple of days.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

Heat index numbers will be getting close to 100 with dew points in the low 70s.

A few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible once again….but most areas look to stay dry.

