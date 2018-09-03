First Alert Forecast Monday Morning

Our very summer-like pattern will continue for the next few days, before a weak system from the south brings wetter and slightly “cooler” conditions later in the week.
High pressure aloft to our east will keep our weather hot and humid but mainly drama-free for the next couple of days. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low 90s…with partly cloudy skies. Heat index numbers will be getting close to 100 with dew points in the low 70s. A few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible once again….but most areas look to stay dry.
By about Wednesday models continue to show an area of low pressure approaching from the south. Unfortunately, the exact path of this weak system is not certain…so the precise effects on our particular area are not certain either. None the less it looks like we should start to get more clouds and showers/storms by Wednesday night or Thursday into Friday. This would also bring temps down a bit, but not humidity levels which will remain high. Looking beyond this system…as weak frontal boundary will be pushing in from the northwest by the weekend…so Saturday and Sunday should also have at least a chance of occasional showers/storms as well.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.