First Alert Forecast Monday Morning

By about Wednesday models continue to show an area of low pressure approaching from the south. Unfortunately, the exact path of this weak system is not certain…so the precise effects on our particular area are not certain either. None the less it looks like we should start to get more clouds and showers/storms by Wednesday night or Thursday into Friday. This would also bring temps down a bit, but not humidity levels which will remain high. Looking beyond this system…as weak frontal boundary will be pushing in from the northwest by the weekend…so Saturday and Sunday should also have at least a chance of occasional showers/storms as well.