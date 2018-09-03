FIRST ALERT: Best chance of rain this week comes Wednesday

If you are hoping to see some rain this week, then Wednesday will be your best chance. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible.
Even though Wednesday will feature our best chance rain this week, it’s still not going to be a washout and not everyone is going to see rain. Many will just stay hot and humid.
On Wednesday, our rain chances will be at their best during the late afternoon and evening.
There will be no need for the rain gear Wednesday morning. We’ll wake up to dry conditions. In fact, many might need their sunglasses for the commute to work or school. Wednesday is also going to be warm and muggy, so a light jacket won’t be necessary either.
Showers and storms will start to develop early Wednesday afternoon. The rain and thunderstorm activity will be a little bit more widespread throughout the entire area on Wednesday compared to Monday and Tuesday.
A cold front will be just north of ArkLaTex on Wednesday and this front will help trigger scattered showers and storms along and north of I-30. However, the best rain chances associated with this front will be just north of the area. More sea breeze showers and storms will move from north to south across parts of NW LA and E TX.
Severe weather is not expected on Wednesday. However, a strong storm capable of strong wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning cannot be ruled out.
Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity that develops Wednesday afternoon will start to diminish Wednesday evening. A stray shower or storm will still be possible, though.
Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon. Places that see more rain and clouds will not be quite as hot as places that stay dry and see more sunshine. Keep in mind, the humidity will put heat index values near 100 degrees.
Our rain chances do not look very good the rest of the work or this holiday weekend. If you have outdoor plans Labor Day weekend, you probably won’t have to worry about dodging any raindrops.
Right now, Labor Day is looking hot and humid, with just a stray shower possible. Overall, it looks great to hit the pool or go boating.
