Clinton, KY man arrested after vehicle-semi crash in Graves County, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in Graves County, Kentucky on Sept. 3.
According to KSP, Shermone Knox, 33, of Clinton, Ky. came to a stop in the right lane at the intersection of US 45 and KY 408. Ahmed Al-Aboudy, 28, of Dearborn, Michigan, was driving a semi-truck containing processed chicken. Al-Aboudy failed to stop in time and rear-end Know.
Knox’s vehicle continued into the median and Al-Aboudy’s vehicle continue into the intersection and overturn, spilling its load. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
Knox was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Knox was then arrested for DUI (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Know was taken to the Graves County Jail.
