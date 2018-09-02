Your Sunday Forecast

Good Sunday Morning Heartland. It looks as though we will have a nearly carbon copy of yesterday today. Temperatures this morning will warm rapidly through the 80s and by the lunch hour many areas will be in the middle to upper 80s. This afternoon we will see temperatures reach 90 degrees in most areas with the heat index surpassing 95 degrees. There is a very small chance of a pop-up storm, but odds are you stay dry. The heat will continue Labor Day with highs once again reaching 90 degrees.