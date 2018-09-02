Your Sunday Evening Forecast

Good Sunday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few isolated showers, but most areas are hot and dry this evening. The showers that are out there will die off shortly after sunset. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s. Labor Day will be hot and humid again with a few clouds developing late. There will be a very small chance of a pop-up shower where you live, about 10 percent. Highs will once again be close to 90 degrees with the heat index over 95 degrees. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.