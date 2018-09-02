Woman with learning disability couldn’t get hired, so she started her own business

(RNN) - Jessica Eisenbeis was having a difficult time finding a job after she finished school.
She lives in St. Peters, MO, and has a rare genetic disorder called Rubinstein Taybi Syndrome. It affects the way she learns.
Even so, Eisenbeis doesn’t let it deter her. And she doesn’t let rejection from employers keep her down, either.
That’s why she started her own business. With the help of her family, Eisenbeis opened Yadi’s Yummies, which serves treats to dogs and people.
The store had its grand opening on Saturday.
“I’m super excited,” Eisenbeis told KTVI.
Her mother, Cindy Eisenbeis, said her daughter hopes to one day hire people with disabilities.
“I think the biggest thing is not to underestimate people’s ability,” said Cindy Eisenbeis said. “She was told she wasn’t able to work and obviously that’s not true.”
Yadi's Yummies donates 10 percent of its profits to rescue groups that help dogs in shelters with their medical needs.
Jessica Eisenbeis has two dogs. One is named Annie and the other is named Yadi, after longtime St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.
