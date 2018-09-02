Hazmat crew continue decontamination at Scott County Jail

BENTON, MO (KFVS) - A hazmat situation is being contained at the Scott County, Missouri Jail.
According to Sgt. Jim McMillen with Sikeston DPS, on Sept. 2, an inmate was taken to the Scott County Jail where jailers found a bag containing an unknown substance on the inmate. Jailers attempted to get the bag from the inmate when its contents emptied.
Three jailer begin to suffer health effects and were taken to a area hospital for treatment and have since been released.
A hazmat crew has been deployed to the Scott County Jail.
Cape FD, Jackson FD, Benton FD, North Scott ambulance, Scott Scott Ambulance, Scott county sheriff have all responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
