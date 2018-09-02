4 dead in early morning house fire in Crittenden County, KY

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Four people are dead following an early morning house fire on Sunday, Sept. 2.
According to KSP, crews responded to a house fire on Watson Cemetery Road in Salem, Kentucky. A six-year-old was able to get out of the home. Kenneth Belt, 75, Lindsey Dickerson, 26, Waylon Hillard, 32, and an 18-month-old male were all pronounced dead by the Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert.
No foul play is suspected. Autopsies has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 3.
The Kentucky Fire Marshall has taken over the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.