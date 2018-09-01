Your Saturday Evening Forecast

Good Saturday evening Heartland. The weather today was warm and humid as advertised and other than a couple of very small showers, most of the area stayed dry. This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling into the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. This warm pattern will continue through Labor Day and into much of next week. Rain chances look very low through at least Tuesday.