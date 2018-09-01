Warriors to the Wall event moves many honoring Veterans at Perryville, MO Wall

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The Warriors to the Wall event at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial was the first official event after the completion of the wall.
Hundreds came to honor all Veterans, especially including those that gave their all. The event involved a wreath that was placed commemorating the 58,220 American Heroes that gave their lives for their country.
A 21 gun salute and TAPS followed the placement of the wreath, executed by the Honorary Color Guard.
Russ McKay, Founder of the Ron Bozikis Memorial Organization, said Bozikis was a Vietnam Veteran that was killed during a mission in 1969.
Many hearts on hand were heavy as part of the ceremony honored and remembered Rose Hamann and Bill Asher.
Hamann and Asher were active members of the Ron Bozikis Memorial Organization and Veterans group.
Hamann and Asher were killed when a duck boat capsized at Table Rock Lake recently in Branson. They were part of the seventeen people that died.
McKay, was a close friend who said they meant the world to him.
"She was my Vice President and my Treasurer," McKay said. "Bill was my director of entertainment. We lost them in that boat accident in Branson so this is a special day also for them."
McKay said that Rose and Bill had a detailed part of gathering this event together to honor the Veterans.
"Rosey, my Vice President, she was so excited about doing this for our Veterans and she's here in spirit with us today," McKay said. "If you're listening Rosey, we did it. And she was a very special person. She is my best friend."
Former Illinois VFW District 15 Commander Richard Brumley said it was a must for their group to come by and see the wall and honor the Veterans with this group.
"I've been to the Washington D.C. monument," Brumley stated. "I have two friends that are on the one in Washington D.C. that I lost there on January 3, 1968. So that's the reason I come over here and these folks are doing the same thing."
Fox Elementary students in Arnold, Mo, took part in this event as well. While they were present at the Veterans Wall to honor the Veterans, they instead wrote thank you letters to the Veterans thanking them for his service.
The letters were given out at the special ceremony at the event with cookies to the Veterans in attendance.
Overall, McKay said this new memorial wall is a godsend for the nation and for locals here to be able to come by and honor and remember those who fought for us and gave their all for our country.
“You put your hand on the wall, you look at their name, you rub their name, you think about it. You think about what it would be like if they were still here to be your friend and how lucky you are, I am, to be here,” McKay said. “How lucky all of the others that survived that are here.”
