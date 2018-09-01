Trump plans to help one-time rival Cruz in Texas campaign

The tweet of support was a long way from Trump's previous assessment of Cruz' record. He once declared the senator "has accomplished absolutely nothing" for Texans. Cruz has labeled Trump "a sniveling coward." But the promise of presidential assistance suggested Cruz — and his party — are feeling the heat. Trump has long planned to travel to bolster Republican candidates before November's midterm elections, but he was not expected to spend valuable time in reliably-red Texas for a race that for months looked like a Cruz cakewalk.