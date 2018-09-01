First Alert: Hot Labor Day weekend

(KFVS) - Are you ready for the heat? It looks as though this Labor Day Weekend will feel very much like summer.
Lows will be close to 70 and highs will be close to 90 give or take a degree Today through Labor Day.
There is a slight chance of a pop-up storm but don’t cancel those outdoor plans. It appears most areas will remain dry this weekend.
It does appear there is possible break in this hot pattern late next week. More on that on Heartland News, be sure to join us.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.