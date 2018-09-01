First Alert Friday Evening Outlook

A few showers and thunderstorms did pop up in the heat and humidity this afternoon, but these have mostly fizzled this evening….though there is still a slight chance of a shower or two until about midnight. For Saturday and Sunday an upper ridge begins to build over the eastern U.S. We will be under the western side of this high….keeping it hot, humid and mainly dry. A few isolated showers and storms may manage to pop up during the afternoon or early evening hours, but rain chances look pretty low. Afternoon highs this weekend (including Labor Day Monday) will be right around 90, with lows near 70.