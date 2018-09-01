Crews prepare for 163rd SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The 163rd Annual SEMO District Fair is right around the corner.
On Saturday, over 100 volunteers set tents set up, no parking signs and overall starting getting the grounds prepared for a week long festivity of fun, food and memories.
Pete Poe with the SEMO District Fair said they have a lot of guys that know what they are doing and are getting things done. He said it's an exciting moment when the tents start coming up ahead of the fair.
"It's not just an exciting moment for me but our entire group works all year long planning," Poe said. "Then, today comes and we know if all of our parts are in place, we've done the proper planning putting it together. So yes it's an exciting day for myself as well as, many, many people."
He said the fair is important to Cape Girardeau as it generates a lot of revenue for the city and different organizations that set up at the fair.
"Economic boost here, we do about, probably close to a million dollars in revenue during the week," Poe stated. "Which turns into the community, depending on who's numbers you use. 6, 7, 8 times throughout the community. Some of it leaves town when the carnival leaves but not all of it."
The SEMO District Fair starts on September 8 and last through September 15.
For more information on this event, you can find it on HeartlandWeekend.com.
