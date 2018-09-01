Beaches open at Wappapello Lake on Labor Day

WAPPAPELLO LAKE, MO (KFVS) - Labor Day weekend is often seen as the last chance for families to enjoy summer before the fall season.
But staff at Lake Wappapello are trying to change that by keeping their beaches open.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the beach season at Lake Wappapello. Instead of closing this beach, People’s Creek at the end of Labor Day Weekend, it’s going to remain open until October 1.
Bobby Beights, lives in Poplar Bluff, MO and plans to come back to the sandy beaches at Lake Wappapello next weekend.
“It’s pretty cool. You get an extra week or so coming out swimming before Fall hits and Winter, and then you’d have to wait a whole year to go swimming again,” said Beights. “It’s not that far of a drive. It beats having to go to Miller or Twin Bridges where it’s all rocky and you have to watch out for like snakes and stuff and glass.”
Shannon Seward, co-owns Carolina’s Ice Cream Shop and Cafe at Lake Wappapello.
The restaurant is open year-round and she says Labor Day Weekend is always busy.
“It’s actually very similar to our Fourth of July weekend. We gear up. Extra employees. We are extra stocked,” said Seward.
But after that, Seward says things slow down. She thinks leaving the beaches open will encourage more people to come out to the lake and shop at stores.
“That is definitely something that helps keep the cars rolling by and they see that mint green building and the kids are hollering to stop that helps us, she said. “The more they go to the lake the more increased customer base we’ll expect.”
Heather Lewis owns a cabin on the Lake is encouraging people to take advantage of the beach before it closes.
“This is the best time of year,” she said. “It’s not as hot as it was in July, We are going to Fall it’s beautiful.”
