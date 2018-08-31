Your Friday Evening Forecast

Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be with us for much of the afternoon.
Temperatures will be slow to warm but will reach the middle to upper 80s later this afternoon.
There will also be a few scattered showers that develop across the area this afternoon.
We are watching a complex of storms to our north but at this time it appears they will die off before reaching the Heartland. Temperatures this evening look to remain warm and muggy.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.