What you need to know Aug. 31

Good Friday morning! It is Aug. 31.
There have been some scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is rain on the radar now. The storms will be on-and-off all day.
It will be warm and sticky today with highs in the upper 80s. The storms are not expected to be severe.
The weekend will be hot and humid with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms chances will be in the forecast the whole time. It will be humid.
Get used to it. That forecast will stick around for almost every day next week. Highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s and a slim chance of a stray thunderstorm.
- A Missouri railroad company is leading an effort to educate drivers on when and how to safely cross the tracks.
- President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of thousands in Evansville on Thursday night in a “Make America Great Again” rally
- A man was killed while working on a semi in Hickman County, Kentucky on Thursday, Aug. 30.
- A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested for the Thursday, Aug. 23 deadly shooting in Sikeston.
Disneyland will sell alcohol at its ‘Star Wars’ cantina.
A giant six-foot lizard has a Florida neighborhood on edge.
