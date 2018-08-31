Sen. Duckworth says goodbye to Sen. McCain at the Capitol

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has issued a statement after Sen. John McCain was laid in state at the U.S. Captiol on Friday, August 31.
“I will forever treasure the privilege of working with John McCain in the Senate—even if it was only for a short time—and I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices he made in service to the greatest country the world has ever known,” Duckworth said. “I hope the heights he reached and the life he led can be a lesson to us all about the power of perseverance and the ability of every American to overcome any challenge and make our country a better place.”
Duckworth says that she supports renaming the Russell Senate Office Building in honor of Senator John McCain.
