Police: Marion, IL man touches woman’s feet in Kroger, arrested

MARION, IL (KFVS) -
A Marion, Illinois man has bee arrested by the police in Marion after they said he made severeal women feel uncomfortable by staring at their feet.
On Wednesday, Aug. 29 the Marion Police Department arrested John A. Rutherford, 38, for unlawful restraint, battery, and disorderly conduct.
According to police, on Aug. 28 Rutherford followed a female in Kroger and blocked her from moving several times. He then proceeded to reach down and touch her toes.
Police said he also followed other females in Sam’s and Target stores on the same day looking at their feet, scaring them.
Rutherford was transported to the Williamson County Jail.
